QCA native Thurgood Brooks announced run for Illinois’ 72nd District state representative seat

Thurgood Brooks announced he will run for Illinois’ 72nd District state representative seat.

Born and raised in Rock Island, Brooks is a graduate of Rock Island High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Illinois University, majoring in History with a minor in political science. Brooks is a Family Advocate at the Martin Luther King Center. He has also worked as a football coach for Rock Island High School and the Quad City Steamwheelers, banker at Wells Fargo and financial representative at Modern Woodmen. Additionally, Brooks is a member of the Rock Island Human Rights Commission, Rock Island County NAACP and School Health Link board, as well as founder of two community-driven organizations.

Thurgood Brooks (photo: thurgoodbrooksforstaterep72.com)

In 2021, Brooks received 48% of the vote in the Rock Island Mayoral race and was named Rock Island

Citizen of the Year and Community Caring Conference Individual Hero. He also received the

2019 Rock Island County NAACP Youth Development Image award and the Rock Island

Football Assistant Coach of the Year award. Brooks has worked with the City of Rock Island to

establish a Police Community Relations Commission to improve relationships between the

police and citizens.

Representative Michael Halpin (D),

72nd District (photo: ilga.gov)

Members of the Illinois House of Representatives serve two-year terms and are not subject to term limits. Michael Halpin (D) is the incumbent member of the Illinois House of Representatives representing District 72. He assumed office in 2017. His current term ends on January 11, 2023.

The 72nd district is located in the Quad Cities and includes East Moline, Moline, Rock Island, Milan, Taylor Ridge and Andalusia.