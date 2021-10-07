Thurgood Brooks earns Rock Island citizen of the year award

Thurgood Brooks is a former Rock Island mayoral candidate, and now he’s Rock Island’s citizen of the year.

Three people were awarded for generous contributions of service to the community.

Brooks currently serves on the human rights commission the Rock Island County NAACP, coaches football at Rock Island High School and works at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center as a family advocate. His most recent community contribution was creating a police community relations commission in an effort to improve relationships between the police and citizens.

The two other people receiving the award were Dean Andy Campbell for the category of education and Rock Island High School student Riley Jones.