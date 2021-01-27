Thurgood Marshall Principal named High School Principal of the Year

Philip Ambrose, Principal of Thurgood Marshall Learning Center in Rock Island, was nominated as the High School Principal of the Year for the Blackhawk region by the Illinois Principal Association.

The award is given to principals who have demonstrated a positive impact on their students and learning community using several criteria, such as ensuring a positive school environment, willing to take risks to improve student learning, and involving the community in the life of the school and using community resources for students.

“Mr. Ambrose and his staff have been instrumental in bringing Trauma-Informed Care to the forefront of meeting the social-emotional learning needs of his students. He is a great educational leader and we are very proud to have him in the RIMSD#4,” said Superintendent Dr. Reginald Lawrence.

Mr. Ambrose has been involved in education for 44 years, with the past 15 at the Thurgood Marshall Learning Center.

In 2012, Mr. Ambrose was honored by the USA network for winning its Characters Unite Award when he was chosen out 100 other principals for his effort to increase awareness for diversity, tolerance, and respect.

Mr. Ambrose will be recognized on March 1 by the Illinois Principal Association and, as a regional winner, will advance to the state-level competition.