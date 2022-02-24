The Davenport Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire Thursday, February 24 at approximately 8:47 a.m.

When crews arrived to the fire in the 1600 block of West 13th Street of Davenport, they discovered a two-story duplex with smoke. The Davenport Fire Department utilized five apparatus and one command vehicle for a total response of sixteen personnel. Firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack and quickly knocked down a fire in the rear of the residence, and smoke was removed from both units. Overhaul was conducted to check for hidden fire.

(Google Maps)

All occupants were outside when crews arrived, and no injuries were reported by civilians or fire personnel.

MidAmerican assisted with controlling of utilities. The Red Cross was contacted for those displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Any additional information will be released by the Fire Marshal.