Thursday Night Outage on WHBF-TV

Due to an internet outage in Rochester NY the WHBF-TV program stream was frozen for several hours on Thursday night. The station uses broadband internet to move our signals from the Quad Cities to our master control hub in Rochester NY and back again. The outage occurred during the Late Show with Stephen Colbert and continued through the Late, Late Show with James Corden.

Most notably though, the interruption occurred at the start of Stephen Colbert’s interview with House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff. That interview is available on the YouTube streaming platform and the entire program can be seen at the following link here.

This technical issue was well beyond our local control but we apologize to all of our viewers for the inconvenience.