Did you see any of that snow flying around early today? Well, overnight it actually added up a little bit. That’s right, we had a light accumulation early today.

Moline measured 0.3″ and Davenport had 0.8″ of snow today!

That puts the QC total to a low 20.7″ on the season. That’s far below the normal, and even further below last year’s total.

There’s a good chance this is it for accumulating snow in the Quad Cities this season.

That being said, we did have 2 measurable snows in the middle of April 2 years ago!