Single tickets for the upcoming 25th anniversary farewell tour of “Rent” on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Adler Theatre in Davenport will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

Tickets will be available at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., and online. Tickets are $83, $55.50 and $40.50.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical follows a year in the lives of a diverse group of artists and friends struggling to follow their dreams without selling out.