Tickets go on sale Friday for 2022 Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball in Moline

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Dec. 17, for the 2022 Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) Wom­en’s Basketball Tournament at the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline, on March 10-13, 2022.

The MVC, in its 115th season, is the nation’s second-oldest NCAA Division I conference and is recognized as one of the most progressive athletic leagues in the country, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Wednesday. This annual tournament features teams from each of the Con­ference member institutions. The tournament determines which Valley team receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Division I Basketball Championship.

Tickets for the 2022 tournament go on sale Dec. 17 at 12 noon, available at the TaxSlayer Center box office or online at www.ticketmaster.com. Tickets are $65 for reserved seat all-session tickets; $25, $20 and $12 reserved seat tickets per session. Reserved seating all-session tickets are only $45 if purchased be­fore Jan. 17 through an institutional box office.

“The Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament and Hoops in the Heartland continues to create value for our regional destination,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “Hosting this championship and multi-day event delivers for our sports tourism efforts and positively impacts our Quad Cities visitor economy and brand. We look forward to working closely with our partners at the TaxSlayer Center and the MVC as we host student-athletes, administrators, and a passionate fan base.

Dave Herrell is president/CEO of Visit Quad Cities and chair of the Illinois Council of Convention & Visitor Bureaus.

“This is an important sporting event for the QC region so we want to demonstrate our support through ticket sales and encourage Quad Citizens and visitors to experience some of the very best women’s basketball in the country,” he said.

The 2022 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament includes a schedule that will provide plenty of opportunities to see these athletes in action.

Ten universities compete in the MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament: Bradley, Drake, Evansville, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola Chicago, Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois and Valparaiso.

For tournament information, go to www.mvcquadcities.com. For visitor information, go to www.visitquadcities.com.

The 2022 tournament will mark the 15th-consecutive season in its 40-year history that the event will take place at a neutral site. The Valley played its postseason championship in St. Charles, Missouri – at The Family Arena – for eight-straight seasons from 2008-15 and has held the event in the Quad Cities ever since.

The 2022 MVC Women’s Basketball Tournament will make Conference history, as the title game on Sunday, March 13, will be aired on ESPNU for the first time. The first eight tournament contests will be shown exclusively on ESPN+.

2022 Tournament Schedule —

Thursday, March 10

Game 1 – 4 pm; Game 2 – 7 pm

Friday, March 11

Game 3 – 12 pm; Game 4 – 2:30 pm; Game 5 – 6 pm; Game 6 – 8:30 pm

Saturday, March 12

Game 7 – 1:30 pm; Game 8 – 4 pm

Sunday, March 13

Championship – 1 pm (ESPNU)

For more information, visit the Missouri Valley Conference website.