Tickets on sale now for magical QC holiday tradition

It’s a Quad-City holiday tradition, where the magic of the season comes to life in downtown Davenport!

Tickets are on sale now for the 36th annual Kwik Star Festival of Trees, the annual fundraiser for Quad City Arts, and you can help ensure that Quad City Arts will continue to bring the highest quality arts programming to the community for years to come.

Featuring over 150 designer displays, fun-filled attractions, special events and the largest helium balloon parade in the Midwest, this 10-day holiday extravaganza in-person, bigger and better than ever before. Plus, support local and do your holiday shopping with Festival of Trees. Contribute to the massive Toy Tree, where all toys are donated to Toys for Tots to bring Christmas magic to those who need it most.

The Festival of Trees is November 20th through the 28th at the RiverCenter, located at 136 East 3rd Street in Davenport. Purchase your tickets here. For more information, click here.