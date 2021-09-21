Tickle your funny bone at QC theatre

The Late Nite Shows featuring Wisenheimer

The Late Nite Shows featuring Wisenheimer brings the funny to the Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline Saturday.

Wisenheimer specializes in long form improvisational comedy and celebrates its 10-year anniversary in December. Members Leslie Mitchell, Jeff De Leon and Jen Kuhle have studied improv from nationally-renowned institutions and travel the country performing at comedy festivals.

Opening act Des Moines-based standup comedian Jameson Cox was the house MC at Penguins Comedy Club in Cedar Rapids and has been a featured performer in comedy festivals around the Midwest.

The Late Nite Shows featuring Wisenheimer is Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre, located at 1623 5th Avenue, Moline.

Tickets are available here or at the door.

