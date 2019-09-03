Tiffany’s Treasures clothing drive to make kids’ wardrobe complete

A store owner in Davenport is making sure kids have all the clothes they need for the rest of the school year.

Tiffany’s Treasures will host a free back to school clothing drive this weekend.

It’s the first time the vintage store organized something like this.

Owner Tiffany Hunt told Local 4 News she got the idea after seeing kids walking in front of her store last winter without a heavy coat or proper fitting clothes.

Tiffany Hunt said, “Socks, we’ve been getting hats. Shoes, we’ve been working on, trying to figure out everything from boots to you know, dress shoes.”

Hunt is working to make sure there’s plenty to go around

Hunt said, “Getting winter coats, like super cute like this.”

Hunt is collecting bags and totes of new or gently used children’s clothes.

Hunt said, “Everyone from preschool all the way up to high school, so that’s all sizes you know, 3T, 4T, 5T all the way up to adult clothes.”

For Hunt, it’s all to make a difference so she doesn’t see a repeat of last winter.

Hunt said, “I remember specifically, there was a little boy, he had walked by and it was probably 30 below and he was walking by this winter and his coat was open.”

After seeing the boy a few times she went out to talk with him.

Hunt said, “He said my zippers broken.”

And knew she had to help.

Hunt said, “That broke my heart, so I came in and found something, it was a little bit but that’s okay.”

That boy wasn’t the only child.

“Shoes that don’t fit or clothes that don’t fit or no jacket, or they’re cold. There’s been several times last year where I grabbed a kid and said hey take this coat,” said Hunt.

Now that school is in session, her hope is the clothing drive will aid parents to fill in some of those last-minute needs or items they weren’t able to afford.

Hunt said, “In August, everybody is thinking about t-shirts and shorts so why not wait till September when it’s a little bit cooler when people start thinking about actual school clothes, which are hoodies, sweaters, jackets and jeans.”

Her goal is that will help students focus on school rather than worry about how they look.

In this store near where she grew up and her family lives, for Hunt it’s a way to serve those in her community.

Hunt said, “Building friendships amongst all of use here and that’s what a small business is there for, to help grow a community.”

Donations are currently being accepted through the rest of the week at the store on Washington Street.

Hunt told Local 4 News on Tuesday, among the most needed items are clothes for middle and early high school students.

Hunt is also going to give away some of the clothes that she has in stock in her store.

“My husband and I were never able to have kids so for us to be able to provide help to kids it’s kind of a blessing for us. I have 11 nieces and nephews and I see how much the little blessings and gifts mean to them,” said Hunt.

The giveaway portion will happen Sept. 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hunt’s only request is that parents much have their kids with them at the giveaway.

This isn’t the only way Hunt has been working to help her neighbors is with the Blessings she has set up at the entrance of her store.

It includes household and personal care products as well as food that is open for anyone who is in need.