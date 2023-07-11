Comedian Tim Dillon brings his American Royalty tour to the Event Center at Rhythm City Casino on Saturday, September 23 at 8 p.m. A presale takes place on Wednesday, July 12 at 12 p.m. and regular sales start on Friday, July 14 at 12 p.m. Tickets will be available online here or at The Market Gift Shop at Rhythm City. The casino is located at 7077 Elmore Avenue in Davenport.

Dillon is a standup comedian, writer and actor who was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016. He was named New York’s Funniest 2016 at Caroline’s NY Comedy Festival and in 2017, he was named of the Top 10 Comics You Need To Know by Rolling Stone magazine. He had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter Hour.

He created and hosts “Tim Dillon’s Real NY Tour” which takes audiences on a double decker bus ride through Manhattan. His performances include the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival and SXSW, among others. His TV appearances include the Christ Gethard Show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV, Fox’s Red Eye, Comedy Knockout on TruTV, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso.

His podcast, “The Tim Dillon Show,” gives listeners a tour of the end of the world. The podcast, which currently has over 350 episodes, features Dillon sharing apocalyptic visions with his friends and berating a local diner.

For more information on Dillon, including his podcast link, click here.