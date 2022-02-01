Timber Lake Playhouse, the premier professional summer theatre of northwest Illinois, will hold auditions on Feb. 12-13 for children who would like to play orphans in “Annie,” and local adults and non-Equity actors for their upcoming season.

TLP in Mount Carroll, Ill., is seeking children ages 6 -16 who can sing and move well to play the roles of orphans in the musical “Annie,” to be performed this summer. All types are encouraged to audition. The adult ensemble plays a number of roles. Ensemble and orphans must be available for most rehearsals and all performances. Prepare a song showing off your voice as well as a comedic monologue.

Auditions will take place on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 13 from noon until 3 p.m. at TLP. Auditionees are asked to prepare 32 bars of a song. Please bring sheet music as TLP will provide a piano player.

Orphans or local auditionees may bring a CD with audition tracks instead of sheet music if preferred. Each auditionee must also register for a dance audition taught throughout the day. Make sure you are in attendance for one of the dance sessions and wear clothes you can move in with appropriate shoes (no heels). Please bring a headshot (or picture they can use later to identify you) and resume.

The Timber Lake Playhouse 2022 season will be:

June 2-12: “Escape to Margaritaville” (Regional Premiere), Music & Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett, Book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley

To schedule an appointment, contact TLP at 815-244-2048. All TLP performers must be fully vaccinated before rehearsals begin to participate.

Information for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at 815-244-2035. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For complete audition information, click HERE.