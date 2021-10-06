Timber Lake Playhouse celebrates 2021 Hall of Fame inductees

Robin Wilhelms Saar, president and board chairman of First State Bank, is a 2021 inductee to the Timber Lake Playhouse Hall of Fame.

Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Ill., has inducted Robin Wilhelms Saar and The First State Bank of Shannon, Polo and Lake Carroll into the Timber Lake Playhouse Hall of Fame.

The TLP Hall of Fame was established in 2008 and the first recipients were the playhouse founders. Since then, TLP has recognized former company members, staff, board members and outstanding supporters of TLP.

Saar — who is president and board chair of The First State Bank — has been a TLP board member for several years and most recently was the board president. She also was the driving force behind the Annual TLP Gala, the first of which raised nearly $5,000 for the playhouse.

This past year, over $45,000 was raised — making the 14-year total $417,840. Along with the support of Saar’s parents, Jan and Omar Wilhelms, they have been longtime supporters of the theatre.

“I am honored to be inducted into the Timber Lake Playhouse Hall of Fame and also have our business, First State Bank Shannon Polo Lake Carroll inducted,” Saar said in a TLP release. “It was my pleasure and joy to serve as board member and president of the board.”

The award was presented by TLP president Michael Shore. “It is a great honor to present this award to Robin and the First State Bank,” said Shore. “First State Bank not only has been a major supporter of the Gala, but they have also supported TLP in many other ways.”

Four generations of Saar’s family have supported Timber Lake Playhouse.

“My family and business thank you for the gift TLP has given to our community,” she said. “It is our responsibility as patrons and businesses to call upon each other in partnership to support our TLP. Our lives and our community’s youth, seniors, and area businesses are all enriched and blessed to have our own thriving theatre.”

“A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline,” starring Felicia Finley, will run until Sunday, Oct. 10 at Timber Lake Playhouse.

Also receiving an award at VIP night was Terrie Miller for her years on the TLP board. Tickets for all Timber Lake events are available online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035.