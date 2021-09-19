Timber Lake Playhouse hosts fall festival and brew fest

Timber Lake Playhouse hosts a fall festival, featuring BrewFest, Saturday in Mount Carroll.

The fall festival offers food, hay rides and activities for the whole family, and BrewFest features popular craft beers from local breweries. Eagles tribute band Heartache Tonight will take the stage at 2:00 p.m.

The fall festival and BrewFest are Saturday, September 25 from noon until 6:00 p.m. at Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll.

Event prices include tickets for wine and craft beer tasting, soda, pumpkin carving, face painting, games, hay rides and much more. For more information, click here.