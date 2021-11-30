Timber Lake Playhouse live streams holiday musical comedy

Enjoy a new holiday-themed musical comedy in person or even without leaving home!

Timber Lake Playhouse will be streaming the Saturday, December 11 performance “What a Wonderful World,” the magical tale of how Santa and Mrs. Claus try to retire, but in doing so, they must pass on the job to the new Santa. The show features classic and contemporary pop hits made famous by artists including Louis Armstrong, Elvis Presley, Kelly Clarkson, R.E.M., Imagine Dragons, Kenny Chesney, The Romantics, Shawn Mendes, Hootie & The Blowfish, and Nancy Sinatra.

“What a Wonderful World” runs December 2-12 and will be available as a live stream

COVID-19 and its social restrictions meant Timber Lake needed to look at other options in getting its productions to audiences. “When people cannot be with us in person for a show, live streaming allows our patrons to still be a part of it,” Timber Lake Playhouse Artistic Director Paul Stancato said. “We are thrilled to be working with DePaul’s School of Cinematic Arts and Broadway On Demand to bring What A Wonderful World to audiences across the country.” The goal of this process is to create a sustainable framework for the playhouse to live stream all productions beginning in the summer of 2022 by hiring DePaul’s film students in paid internship positions.

For more information, or to buy in-person tickets, click here or call the box office at (815) 244-2035. Click here to buy tickets for the live stream.