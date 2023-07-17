Hurry, hurry step right up – it’s time again for family fun at the fair! Lauren and McCala Crawford dropped by Local 4 to tell us what’s in store for the Rock Island County Fair!
For more information, click here.
by: Brian Weckerly
Posted:
Updated:
Hurry, hurry step right up – it’s time again for family fun at the fair! Lauren and McCala Crawford dropped by Local 4 to tell us what’s in store for the Rock Island County Fair!
For more information, click here.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now