Even though the holidays are still months away, an area holiday tradition is gearing up and an annual motorcycle ride is helping out.

Registration for the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program starts in early October. Online toy applications open Sunday, October 1. In person verification starts Friday, October 20. The online toy applications close on Friday, November 24 and in person verification ends Sunday, December 3. Click here to register, then click on “Request a Toy”.

Children ages six months-12 years old are eligible. After registering online, parents must verify their information in person with an ID and the children’s birth certificates. Verification is open on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m., from October 20 until December 2. There will be no registration on November 10-11. The verification office is located at 1 Montgomery Drive in Moline.

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program is in its 76th year. Locally, over 6,600 children received more than 29,000 toys across six counties in Iowa and Illinois.

Sunday, October 1st is the 39th annual A.B.A.T.E. of Iowa toy run, where motorcyclists can donate a toy to the program and participate in a ride. Registration for the event starts at 11 a.m. and the ride starts at 1 p.m.

For more information on Toys for Tots, click here.