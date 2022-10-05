Registration is now underway for the annual Toys for Tots campaign and the last day to register is November 25. Children must be between six months (born by June 18, 2022) and 12 years old to register. Applications after this date will be considered if there are enough toys to support more families.

Registration may be completed online by clicking here. Applications must be verified in person in order to be approved. Verifications start Thursday, October 13 and take place at the same location as last year, 1 Montgomery Drive in Moline. Applicants should use the door on the west side of the building. Verification takes place on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parents or guardians must present a photo ID and proof of guardianship of the child(ren), including birthday. Examples include a birth certificate or legal guardianship paperwork for the child. Once an application has been verified in person, it will be considered for approval. The last day for verification is December 3.

For more information, click here or scan this QR code. Scan this code to donate online to Toys for Tots.