A $1 million Iowa Lottery jackpot is weeks away from going unclaimed. More jackpots are in danger of doing the same, including ones sold in Dubuque and Burlington.

The lucky Mega Millions ticket was purchased at The Filling Station/Gateway Expresse, located at 2400 University Boulevard in Ames for the game’s drawing on Sept. 6, 2022. Iowa State won its 2022 football season opener at home against Southeast Missouri State that weekend, so the winner could be a Cyclone fan from out of town or even a Southeast Missouri fan who tried to turn their day around.

“This unclaimed prize is something that folks talk about every day in our store,” said Jeanette Mesecher, operations manager at The Filling Station/Gateway Expresse. “But we know a lot of people traveled to Ames that weekend. We keep telling people to check their tickets!”

“This is a real-world demonstration of why the Iowa Lottery reminds all players to always check their ticket results,” Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn said. “We want all lottery prizes to be claimed by their winners – especially a potentially life-changing prize of $1 million.”

The winner or winners of the $1 million prize have until the close of business on September 6, 2023 year to claim it at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive. The winning numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Sept. 6, 2022, were 6-17-46-59-68 and Mega Ball 2. The Megaplier number was 4. The Filling Station/Gateway Expresse received a $1,000 bonus from the Iowa Lottery for selling the $1 million-winning ticket.

There are nine other lottery jackpots waiting to be claimed from the Iowa Lottery.

All the prizes listed must be claimed at an Iowa Lottery office. If the winners have questions before claiming a prize, they can contact the lottery at (515) 725-7900 or wmaster@ialottery.com.