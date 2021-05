A stop sign is back a month after it was knocked down -- and police are on patrol

A new stop sign is now in place near a Davenport elementary school, replacing a sign that got knocked down a month ago.

Neighbors and parents are still concerned.

It’s a busy section of 29th Street from Eastern Avenue to Brady Street.

It runs by Garfield Elementary School.

Police say they’re geting calls about reckless driving and speeding there.

Officers responded by patrolling the area more and writing tickets.

Neighbors want more stop signs and speed cameras.