Tip your hat to seniors by bidding in CASI’s virtual silent auction

The Quad Cities Center for Active Seniors (CASI) is spreading holiday cheer virtually with its annual Holiday Hat Bash.

Bidding for the virtual silent auction begins noon on Nov. 10 and runs until 9 p.m. on Nov. 18.

Close to 80 packages and baskets are available for bidding this year, with 100% of the proceeds going toward CASI’s mission to support Quad Cities seniors.

“We’ve got something for everyone, from travel to jewelry, from fair trade items to wine and spirits, from toys to tools and so much more,” said the center in a news release.

Just like last year’s event, this year’s Holiday Hat Bash looks a little different, allowing bidders to participate from the safety and comfort of their own homes.

“Holiday Hat Bash 2021 is different again this year. No glamour and glitz, no big party to throw and no yummy food from our senior living partners,” said the center. “However, there is also no need to purchase a ticket, no need to purchase a dress or have your suit cleaned, no need for a babysitter, no raffle tickets to purchase and no bartenders to tip.”

Preregister and preview the auction here.