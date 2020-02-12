Tips for keeping your pets safe in sub zero temperatures

The Rock Island County Animal Control Center wants people to be aware and pay extra attention to their animals when they are outside in below freezing temperatures. On Thursday the temperature is expected to dip below zero.

When letting their dogs out, people shouldn’t let them stay out there for more than five or 10 minutes at a time. When they get back inside owners should check their paws because they are very sensitive. Make sure they are clean and dry.

For outdoor animals you should have shelter for them. If you have barn animals it would be good to keep them in a barn or any covered area and add some straw.

Shelter managers recommend not putting blankets outside because they will freeze. Animal Control Officers will also conduct welfare checks on animals by request.