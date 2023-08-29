Labor Day is traditionally a time for attending parades, getting together with friends and family and having that last big cookout of the summer. It may be fun for you, but how can you be sure your pets are being kept calm, cool and collected during the holiday weekend?

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center offers tips to keep your furry friends safe during the Labor Day weekend.

🐶 Grilling Out: Human food can be potentially toxic for your pet. Don’t feed Fido from your plate and make sure your guests are aware, too. 🐱 Family Get Together: Keep an eye in your pets. Large groups of people can be hectic. Your pets may be more comfortable chilling out in a quiet room. 🐶 Parades: Parades are packed with people and lots of unfamiliar noise. Leave Fido at home. 🐱 Fireworks: If you, your neighbors or your city have any sort of fireworks display planned, remember that these unexpected loud noises can be extremely frightening for pets. Secure your pet in a quiet, escape-proof area, and keep them well away from any lit fireworks. Quad City Animal Welfare Center

For upcoming events with the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, click here.