We’re getting closer to the holiday weekend and people are starting to set off more fireworks.

The loud noises from those fireworks can cause some pets to get scared.

Dr. Stacia Belda, veterinarian for the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, recommends owners have their pets micro-chipped in their name in case the animals become startled and run off.

Another recommendation is for owners to visit their veterinarian now in case their dog needs anxiety medications.

She also has tips for first-time pet owners.

“You don’t know how your animal is going to react,” she said. “So I guess I would prepare for the worst just in case.

“I wouldn’t be taking my dog or cat to a fireworks show if you don’t know how they’re going to respond, because that may set you up for failure,” Belda said. “So make sure they’re in a secure room or kennel and then you can watch how they’re going to react to the firework show. That may help prepare for future years.”