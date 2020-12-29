Tips to keep safe during winter weather

With the first winter storm of the season anticipated to hit the Quad City area on Tuesday, Genesis has provided several tips to stay safe during the adverse weather and when it comes to shoveling snow.

Winter Safety Tips

Snow Shoveling Safety

Shoveling snow is a physically strenuous activity, that can be made even more difficult by the cold air.

“People need to recognize that snow shoveling is a strenuous cardiovascular workout and they need to be cautious,” said David Dierks, D.O., Genesis emergency department physician.

To prevent injury, Dr. Dierks suggests the following tips:

Warm up and stretch muscles before starting shoveling.

Dress in layers and protect extremities.

Lift the snow with knees and hips, not at the waist. Never throw snow over your shoulder. Pushing the snow puts less strain on the spine than lifting.

Lifting several light loads is less tiring then trying to lift one heavy load. Keep the load as close to your body as possible.

Take frequent breaks. Shoveling for more than 30 minutes can increase the risk of injuries as the body gets fatigued. Try taking a five minute break every 20 minutes, especially if the snow is heavy.

Drink at least one 8-ounce glass of water before and after snow shoveling and avoid beverages that cause dehydration, like those with alcohol and caffeine.

Use a small- or medium-sized, lightweight shovel to avoid heavy loads of snow.

If you experience any warning signs of a heart attack, immediately stop and call 9-1-1. If you have any health conditions that are higher risk for a heart attack, you may want to check with your doctor before doing any snow shoveling.

In the home

Have an alternate source of heat in case of a power outage. Make sure you have plenty of dry wood for a fireplace or wood stove, and kerosene for a kerosene heater. Do not use outdoor grills for heat or cooking inside the home.

Put together an emergency box that includes: blankets and sleeping bags, matches, dry-chemical fire extinguisher, first-aid kit, candles, flashlight or battery-powered lantern, battery-powered radio, battery-powered clock or watch, extra batteries, non-electric can opener, snow shovel, rock salt, games, playing cards and books, special need items (diapers, hearing aid batteries, medications), food items that do not require cooking or refrigeration (bread, crackers, cereal, canned foods), water stored in clean containers (at least five gallons per person).

Be alert to carbon monoxide exposure which can be fatal. Signs of carbon monoxide poisoning include fatigue, headaches, dizziness, confusion, or nausea, all of which often diminish when exposed to fresh air. To avoid carbon monoxide build-up, keep gas furnaces in good working order, open flues in fireplaces, do not idle the car inside a garage, and do not run gas-powered generators in the home.

In the vehicle

Equip your car with the following: blankets or a sleeping bag, first-aid kit, a can and matches to use to melt snow for drinking water, windshield scraper, booster cables, road maps or GPS, mobile phone, compass, took kit, paper towels, bag of sand or cat litter (for traction on ice or snow), tow rope, collapsible shovel, container of water and high-calorie canned or dried food and a can opener, flashlight and extra batteries, can of compressed air to fix a flat temporarily, bright colored cloth to attach to car to notify others you are there.

Hypothermia and frost bite

Symptoms of hypothermia include confusion or sleepiness, slowed or slurred speech, shallow breathing, weak pulse or low blood pressure, severe shivering, slow reactions.

If someone is suffering from hypothermia, move them to a warm room or shelter, remove any wet clothes, warm the center of the body first, give warm beverages, and get medical attention as soon as possible.