During the chill of winter, you might look at Fido or Fluffy and think their fur coats are enough to keep them warm and safe, but pets with thick coats aren’t immune from the cold.

The American Veterinary Medical Association reports most pets are susceptible to frostbite and hypothermia and need to stay warm. Erika Gunn, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Scott County, says dogs that live outdoors need protection from the cold.

Here are some tips to keep your pets safe and healthy during the winter months:

Dogs should only take short walks.

Check paws for cold-weather injuries.

Pets can wear a sweater or coat.

Be mindful of snow getting stuck in paws.

You can build shelters for animals in your yard to protect them from the elements.

