Pets can be vulnerable in extreme winter weather, and Our Quad Cities News spoke with King’s Harvest Pet Rescue for tips to keep your furry, feathered and scaly friends safe during the extreme weather.

It’s important to keep dogs, cats and any other pets you have inside as much as possible.

Clear some snow to make a path for them when they have to go outside briefly to do their business.

Use straw blankets outside to keep pets warm as opposed to regular blankets because they can freeze.

