Tips to make it through dry January

It’s a new year and many people have their New Year’s resolutions. Some people may be working out more, while others may be giving up alcohol and participating in Dry January.

Unimpaired, the dry bar in downtown Davenport, may be able to help offer a support system for people by having a bar-like atmosphere to socialize.

Giving up alcohol can be a big lifestyle change for some, but with any resolution, taking things day by day can help make it easier.

Some of the benefits people experience when they stop drinking are they feel more energized, it can help them sleep better and it can also save time and money.

There is another location coming to Iowa City. You can find more information about it here.