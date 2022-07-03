July is Extreme Heat Safety Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants you to beat the heat and stay healthy.

“We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford said. “Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”

Since high temperatures with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke and heat exhaustion, here are some tips from IEMA:

Take breaks in the shade

Drink plenty of water

Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn

Use sunscreen

Don’t leave children or pets in a vehicle

Keep curtains and shades closed at home

Take cool showers or baths

Avoid using your oven

If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store or mall

Check on family members, seniors and neighbors

For more tips on extreme heat safety, click here.

For the latest weather news, click here or here.