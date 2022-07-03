July is Extreme Heat Safety Month, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) wants you to beat the heat and stay healthy.
“We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford said. “Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”
Since high temperatures with significant humidity can lead to increased risks of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke and heat exhaustion, here are some tips from IEMA:
- Take breaks in the shade
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid overexertion and strenuous outdoor activities
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn
- Use sunscreen
- Don’t leave children or pets in a vehicle
- Keep curtains and shades closed at home
- Take cool showers or baths
- Avoid using your oven
- If you don’t have air conditioning, visit a cooling center, store or mall
- Check on family members, seniors and neighbors
For more tips on extreme heat safety, click here.
