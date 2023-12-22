During the holiday season, members of the Quad Cities community make a positive impact to those who need the most.

Among them, at Tipton Elementary School, is 10-year-old Rosie Blank, who teaches us that no matter what our age, we all can make a difference.

(contributed photo)

For the second year in a row, fifth-grader Rosie Blank launched a toy drive for the University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City.

“First I had to get the school board to let me do it,” she said.

Once she got the approval, Rosie’s determination to help those in need was quickly backed by her community, teachers and students.

“I wanted my school to be inspired and I hope that more kids would do it and participate,” she said. “They could be sick or hurt and I thought it would help to have toys and know that people actually care,” Rosie said.

She reminds us it’s small acts of kindness that can make the biggest impacts on our communities.

“You’re not too young or too old to make a difference. It doesn’t have to be too big. There is no act of kindness too small,” Rosie said.

“We’re very proud of her,” said her mom, Melissa Blank. “She has a very kind heart and she’s always thinking of others. We’re very proud of her.”