A 76-year-old Tipton woman accused of neglecting nearly 40 dogs has been placed on unsupervised probation for up to two years, according, to court records.

Court documents show Linda Boots earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of animal neglect causing non-serious injury.

Nearly 40 medium-sized dogs were rescued from alleged neglect in Tipton. (OurQuadCities.com)

On Friday, Boots was placed on unsupervised probation, “pursuant to a written unsupervised probation agreement filed with the Court,” according to court documents.

She also was ordered to pay a fine of $430, plus court costs and a 15% crime services surcharge. Additionally, Boots was sentenced to 180 days in the Cedar County Jail with all but two days suspended and credit for any time served.

Also, Boots “shall not own or possess any animals, domesticated or otherwise, for the duration of her probation”, with the exception of her current service animal, a dog named Jill, court records show.

Other charges Boots faced at first were dismissed.

Animal neglect in Tipton

Dogs rescued in Tipton – some of them injured from fighting and from an unsafe environment – were found in filthy, hot conditions where they fought for food, according to arrest affidavits filed in Cedar County. Linda Boots was identified as the owner of Just Dogs Rescue, according to arrest affidavits.

In Tipton, 39 rescued dogs are being cared for in an air-conditioned groomer facility. (photo by Jackson Rozinsky)

On July 24, Cedar County Deputies accompanied the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship (IDALS) to Just Dogs Rescue to follow up on a complaint IDALS had received regarding the treatment of dogs at the facility.

Boots had 40 dogs in her custody and had them confined in multiple enclosures. The dogs in the outdoor enclosure had access to only water contained in a “kiddie pool” and the water was dark green. “The flooring of the interior enclosures and the facility as a whole had built up feces covering it and was mostly wet from what appeared to be urine, water, and feces, given the overwhelmingly strong odor of ammonia and feces,” affidavits say.

“There were a few raised dog beds but not enough to allow most of the dogs access to clean and dry areas, and several were covered with feces. The enclosures were made of chain link type material and many were rusted, contaminated with hair and feces, had multiple unwound areas that created sharp points, and holes,” according to affidavits.

“Several dogs escaped their pens while law enforcement and IDALS were on scene. There was insufficient drainage in the facility and the drain that was present was backed up with feces and debris. In the walkway there were 2 rolling carts filled with feces and trash,” affidavits show. “The ventilation in the facility was insufficient and the indoor temperature rose from 85 to 89 degrees and the humidity was 80% while deputies were present and with the exterior garage door open.”

Six fans running in the large commercial sized facility “were completely inadequate,” affidavits say. “Daily high temperatures were expected to approach 100 degrees in the coming days and in

fact did reach near 100 degrees. Flies and evidence of rodent infestation were prevalent throughout the facility. Multiple dogs had injuries from fighting and injuries sustained from the poor living conditions.”

‘Multiple dogs have been killed’

Boots, according to affidavits, “informed officials that multiple dogs have been killed as a result of being attacked by other dogs. Multiple dogs had fur matted with feces from the environment they were forced to live in. Overall, the facility created an unsafe environment for the dogs and was endangering their health and well-being.”

On July 26, a search warrant was executed and 39 dogs were seized.

A veterinarian check of the dog Beechnut revealed he had fecal matted hair and a right cornea clouded with discharge. He also had raw red feet. “A veterinarian believed a majority of the dogs health concerns originate from fighting and lack of basic sanitation. He also believes it is evident that some of the dogs are competing for resources,” affidavits say.