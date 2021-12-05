‘Tis the Season: City of Bettendorf hosts holiday party for seniors

Not the coldest day outside on Sunday, but still, the City of Bettendorf brought some holiday cheer indoors to local seniors.

Mayor Robert Gallagher said the City has been hosting a holiday event for seniors for the last 11 years — with the exception of the last year due to the pandemic.

City council and department heads serve refreshments throughout the event while seniors enjoy the holiday music entertainment.

Local 4 News spoke with some seniors who were impressed by this year’s event.

“Very, very nice,” said Mariann Hayes, a Bettendorf resident. “They do a good job.”

Mayor Robert Gallagher says he’s glad to see the event return to the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in downtown Bettendorf.

“It’s great to be back,” said Gallagher. “Obviously, last year, we didn’t host as a result of the pandemic, but we’re happy to be here again this year.”

The event spreads Christmas cheer to seniors through music, dancing and good company.

“Enjoy the best in holiday music and entertainment. Have some cookies, maybe some punch or coffee and enjoy their company, as well as the great entertainment we have provided for them today,” said Gallagher. “The department heads who serve the seniors love this event. They enjoy talking to folks and making sure people are enjoying the afternoon. It’s really a fun time to be here, and we’re so blessed and pleased that we’re able to host.”

Not to mention, meeting some familiar faces for the first time.

“Just being waited on by the politicians and those who serve us,” said Cathy Zabel, another Bettendorf resident.

Hayes says she’s glad she can enjoy the day with her friends.

“We all like the same thing, and we’re all a member of the same party,” said Hayes. “We all go, usually, if we can.”

Missed out this year’s event? The City is planning on hosting it again in 2022.