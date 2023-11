The City of Bettendorf will once again host ‘Tis the Season, a free holiday event for seniors in the Quad Cities, from 1:30-3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf.

‘Tis the Season includes live entertainment from bands, choirs, dancers, and more. The Bettendorf City Council and city staff will serve refreshments.

The event is free, but registration is required by Nov. 30. To register, call 563-344-4113 or visit here.