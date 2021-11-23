‘Tis the Season senior holiday event set for Dec. 5 in Bettendorf

The ‘Tis the Season Senior Holiday Event will be Sunday, Dec. 5, at the Waterfront Convention Center, 2021 State St., Bettendorf. Doors open at 1 p.m. and entertainment begins at 1:30 p.m., a news release says.

Seniors 60 and older are invited to enjoy holiday music, singing, dancing and refreshments. This event is free and open to all Quad Cities seniors.

Festivities will begin with opening remarks from Mayor Bob Gallagher. City Administrator Decker Ploehn will host the event. Bettendorf City Council and department heads will serve refreshments.

Registration is required. Registration deadline is Nov. 29 or until the event is full. To register, call 563-344-4113 or register with the keyword Season here.