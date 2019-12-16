‘Tis the season to crack down on holiday drunk driving

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office announced it will participate in a national enforcement campaign to crack down on impaired and unbuckled drivers.

From today until Thursday, January 2, Illinois officers will be increasing efforts to make sure those traveling this holiday season are driving merry, bright and sober as part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

“While parties are an enjoyable part of the holiday season, we urge our community members to keep the merriment off the road,” said Sheriff Gerald Bustos. “If your celebration will involve alcohol, please plan ahead for a sober ride home and remember to buckle up—it’s the best defense against an impaired driver.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver last December.

Throughout the 2018 Christmas and New Year’s holidays alone, there were 285 drunk driving-related fatalities, which was more than any other time that year.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office advises drivers to keep the following tips in mind to ensure a safe and joyful holiday season:

• Before you head to the party, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-hailing service to get home safely.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and call law enforcement.

• Have a friend who is about to drive impaired? Take their keys and help them get home safely.

• Always buckle up!

The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered and funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.