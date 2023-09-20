A Tiskilwa man has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure after Kewanee Police say he exposed himself to two girls.

A news release from the department says that on September 18th at about 3:19 p.m., officers with the Kewanee Police Department were called to the 600 block of E. First Street to investigate a report of indecent exposure. During the investigation, officers discovered that two girls were walking on the sidewalk when they passed by a white Ford 4-door sedan that was parked on the side of the road. The driver of the vehicle then exposed himself to the two girls as they walked by, the release said. The girls immediately reported this incident to an adult, who contacted the Kewanee Police Department. The suspect was described as an older man with long white hair and a long white beard.

Officers arrived in the area shortly after the call to Kewanee Police Department was made and found a vehicle and driver matching the description provided. Officers stopped the vehicle in the 100 block of S. Tremont Street. During the investigation, officers learned that the vehicle’s driver had been arrested in November 1999 for a similar incident in Princeton, Illinois. After an initial investigation, the driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniel N. Carlson, 56, of Tiskilwa, Illinois was arrested on one count of public indecency. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor and carries a sentence of up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,500, in addition to mandatory court assessments.

Kewanee detectives believe there might be unreported incidents involving this suspect. If anyone has information on this case or any other similar incidents, call Detective Sergeant Michael Minx at (309) 853-1911 or email mminx@cityofkewanee.net.