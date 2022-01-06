TN-based acquired QCA psychiatric hospital, 6 more nationwide

Summit BHC, a national provider of behavioral health and addiction treatment services based in Franklin, Tennessee, continued expansion with the acquisition of seven psychiatric hospitals in six states from Strategic Behavioral Health.

The company acquired Eagle View Behavioral Health in Bettendorf and the following facilities:

Peak Behavioral Health in Santa Teresa, NM

Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health in Leland, NC

Creekside Behavioral Health in Kingsport, TN

Palms Behavioral Health in Harlingen, TX

Willow Creek Behavioral Health in Green Bay, WI

Miramont Behavioral Health in Middleton, WI

Eagle View Behavioral Health, Bettendorf (eagleviewbh.com)

The acquired hospitals have a total of 613 inpatient psychiatric beds serving children, adolescents, adults and seniors, as well as operating outpatient programs serving adults and adolescents.

“We are excited to welcome these facilities and their staff members to the Summit family,” Brent Turner, CEO of Summit, said. “We are committed to providing these communities with the high-quality care they have come to expect, and we look forward to working closely with them.”

Summit now owns and operates 31 facilities across the country. For more information, click here.