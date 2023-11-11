Esprit de Corps Toastmasters invites the public to its open house to meet members and watch guest speaker Mike Matson, mayor of Davenport, talk about the importance of communication and leadership skills for today’s professional.

The open house will be 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, at the Rock Island Arsenal Clock Tower Building Complex, 1500 Rock Island Lane, Rock Island.

“Esprit de Corps Toastmasters provides a supportive and positive environment where members have the opportunity to develop their communication and leadership skills,” says Mike Cox, president of Toastmasters Club 5999.

After Matson’s presentation, members and guests will be part of a regular Toastmasters meeting that will include a prepared speech, Table Topics (impromptu speeches) and evaluations.

Club Vice President of Membership Mike Cummings, who has served in various club positions, will be the Table Topics master. “Table Topics are one of my favorite parts of the meeting,” says Cummings. “This is where guests and members are randomly selected to speak for one to two minutes. It helps you think and speak clearly on your feet.”

This will also be a hybrid meeting via WebEx. For more information, email Mike Cox at immikecox@gmail.com.

Toastmasters Club 5999 meets the first and third Wednesdays, 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m., at the Rock Island Arsenal, typically at the Clock Tower Complex and online (hybrid meetings). For more information about this event and the club, visit here.

District 54 includes 50 corporate and community clubs in Northern Illinois. To learn more about District 54, visit here.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers people to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., the organization’s membership exceeds 270,000 in more than 14,200 clubs in 148 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers,