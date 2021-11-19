Toby Keith, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen announced to play 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair

Country singer Carly Pearce, who released “29: Written in Stone” in August, will perform next August at Mississippi Valley Fair.

Three grandstand acts have already been lined up to perform next August, at the 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair in Davenport. They are:

Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, 8 a.m. to noon, at the fairgrounds (2815 W. Locust St.) in the Keppy Hall, located two buildings down from the Grandstand. Both the WLLR fast pass and regular Fun Cards will be sold. Cash or credit card accepted.

The first 200 people to purchase WLLR tickets in the Keppy Hall will receive a T-Shirt. Pepsi will be giving away Pepsi products while supplies last.

Both will be available for online purchase. If purchasing online tickets, they will be mailed to you certified mail. A 2022 WLLR-PEPSI Pass will cost $100 (limited to 1,500 cards sold), which includes a Fun Card and a laminated fast pass, for early admission before the general public, at a separate gate.

2022 Fun Cards (good for the whole week, required for any Grandstand concert) will cost $80, until June 15, 2022, then $100 thereafter. No individual tickets will be sold for the Grandstand events. Fun Cards are good for one entrance per day to the fairgrounds, and for one entrance per day to all Grandstand acts.

Ticket is punched when you enter the fairgrounds and when you enter the Grandstand, and a Fun Card is required to enter the Grandstand.

The 2022 Mississippi Valley Fair Daily Grounds Admission:

Adult tickets (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $10/day.

Child tickets age 4-12 (includes one entrance to the fairgrounds): $5/day

Kids under 3: Free every Fair day.

Tickets will be available at mvfair.com, at the fair office, Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling 563-326-5338.