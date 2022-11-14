A toddler was found dead early Monday after a mobile-home blaze, according to a news release from Walcott Police Department.

About 2:38 a.m. Monday, Scott Emergency Communication Center (SECC) received a call about a mobile home fire in Walcott Estates mobile home park.

Walcott Fire Department and Blue Grass Fire Department were called to extinguish the blaze. Six occupants of the residence made it out of the mobile home, but a 2-year-old was found deceased in a back bedroom, the release says.

The cause of the fire is listed as undetermined and it is still under investigation by the Iowa State Fire Marshal. Assisting agencies included the Walcott Fire Department, Blue Grass Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Walcott Police Department, Durant Ambulance, Medic EMS, Iowa State Fire Marshal’s Office and SECC.