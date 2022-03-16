A toddler was hospitalized Wednesday after Scott County Deputies and other emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning.

Shortly after noon, Scott Emergency Communications received a call about a possible drowning on the 21000 block of Great River Road, a news release says.

The location turned out to be the 28000 block of 217th Street, the release says.

A boy, about 1 1/2 years old, was found unresponsive in a pond there, and taken to a nearby house on Great River Road, where an off-duty nurse started CPR, the release says.

Deputies, along with LeClaire Police and Fire Department and Bettendorf Fire Department, were dispatched to the scene. CPR was successful and the child was “somewhat responsive,” the release says.

Emergency responders requested MEDFORCE Aeromedical Transport. The child was responsive when he was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in Iowa City, the release says.