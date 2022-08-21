Applebee’s in Moline is showing their support for the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network on Tuesday, August 23. As part of their “Together Tuesdays,” 50% of all proceeds from select menu items all day will go to the organization. The menu items include:

Three Cheese Chicken Penne

Fiesta Lime Chicken

Classic Bacon Cheeseburger

Chicken Tenders Platter

Grilled Chicken Caesar Platter

Members of the Board of Directors from the QC Missing Persons Network will be on hand, as will the Director and Founder and search and rescue volunteers, to meet members of the public.

This fundraiser is only at the Applebee’s in Moline, located at 3805 41st Avenue Drive. For more information on the Quad Cities Missing Persons Network, visit their webpage here or their Facebook page here.