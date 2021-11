Toiletries 4 Teens is Sunday, December 19 at 3:00 p.m. at the Sugar Shack in Davenport

The first annual Toiletries 4 Teens program will be distributing bags of hygiene items to anyone between the ages of 13-17, while supplies last. This free event is Sunday, December 19, 3:00 p.m. at the Sugar Shack, located at 1939 West 4th Street, Davenport. Teen must be present to receive bag.

For more information on the event, or how to donate, click here.