A Toiletries for Teens giveaway will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Sugar Shack, 1939 W. 4th St., Davenport.

Presented by Lucky’s Beauty Bus, the event is for ages 11-17 to pick up free hygiene items, clothing, shoes, food and more. Teens must be present to receive the items, which are first-come, first-serve while supplies last.

A hot meal and cocoa also will be featured. Those who want to volunteer or donate can text 563-499-6522 for more information.