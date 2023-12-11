You can enjoy a unique night filled with laughter, music, and holiday cheer as Tom Akers presents “Somewhere South of the North Pole,” a Christmas comedy sketch variety show Friday, Dec. 15th, at the Midland Golf Club, 3536 Midland Rd., Kewanee, Ill.

The event kicks off with a social hour from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering guests the opportunity to indulge in delicious food and drinks available for purchase from the bar. At 7 p.m., there will be a two-act show that’s sure to spread the joy of the season, according to an event release.

Tom Akers will perform in comedy sketches at the Dec. 15 show.

“We wanted to create an evening that captures the essence of the holidays – laughter, heartwarming moments, and fantastic music,” Akers said in the release. “’Somewhere South of the North Pole’ brings together comedy sketches and musical performances to create a one-of-a-kind experience.”

Adding to the festive spirit, the audience will be treated to musical performances by Lewis Knudsen and The Nice List. These talented musicians will infuse the evening with melodies (and laughs) that will resonate long after the show concludes, the release says.

Singer-songwriter Lewis Knudsen

A suggested donation of $10 is encouraged, with all proceeds benefiting Crossroads Cultural Connections, a nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the local community socially, culturally, and economically through live music initiatives.

“By attending ‘Somewhere South of the North Pole,’ not only will you have an incredible evening, but you’ll also contribute to a worthy cause. Your support will help Crossroads Cultural Connections continue their meaningful work in the community,” Akers added.

Crossroads Cultural Connections is a nonprofit organization serving Henry County and the surrounding area. It’s dedicated to the growth and vitality of the region through the celebration of the arts by offering the community arts opportunities, programming, and community events, according to its website.