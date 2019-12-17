Tom Steyer strives to connect with Iowa voters

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer made a stop in the Quad Cities Monday.

The billionaire qualified for this week’s debate. He used this stop as a chance to make his case to more Iowans.

“We got creamed in rural america,” said Tom Steyer, Presidential Candidate.

Presidential Candidate Tom Steyer is determined not to let that happen again.

And for him, that starts with going to those places.

“The whole point of this is talk to people directly and get it in your bones that there’s something here that has to change,” Steyer said.

So today during his meet and greet, he spent more than 35 minutes answering questions.

The variety of topics was wide.

“Are you willing to say you will continue to work in three states, wisconsin, minnesota and pennsylvania. I have a question about the beneficial state bank.”

But he spent a good amount of time addressing something else, his status as an outsider billionaire.

“You have to ask who you can trust to do that,” Steyer said. “Whether that be someone from the outside who has been taking on and beating these corporations. Or someone from inside the beltway whose part of the system. My argument is you I want to do it, you know I can do it. And I believe when you want change, it comes from the outside not the inside.”

And for him, it seems his time in Iowa has paid off.

With potential anwers to some of the states biggest problems.

“There’s no question, on the first day, I get rid of this trade war,” Steyer said. “It’s an attack on the Iowa farmers, its an attack on the Iowa economy. Its been a disaster and a failure and the first rule of holes is when you’re in one stop digging.”