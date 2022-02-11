Kerri Tompkins on Friday announced her intention to continue serving as Scott County auditor as a candidate in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. Tompkins was sworn in on June 1, 2021.

Tompkins served as the 8th Ward alderwoman for the City of Davenport for three terms, 2014-2019. During that time, she was vice chair of public safety, chair of finance and mayor pro tem, a news release says.

Tompkins has more than 20 years of management experience in both the non-profit and for-profit sectors.

“I ran a successful countywide election this past November and I am hopeful to continue in this role,” Tompkins said in the news release.

Tompkins and her husband, along with their two sons, live in Davenport. For more information, contact Tompkins at TompkinsforAuditor@yahoo.com or her Tompkins for Auditor Facebook page.