The Rock Island Public Library’s Tuneful Tuesday series continues in 2024 with a Jan. 9 performance by Quad City favorites Tony Hoeppner and Friends. The free noon performances fall on the first Tuesday of each month at the Downtown Library, 401 19th St., Rock Island.

Tony Hoeppner and Friends (contributed photo)

Veteran Quad City musician Tony Hoeppner will be joined by friends Ron Wilson and Jim VanAcker, playing a variety of acoustic classic and cover songs, along with old and new original compositions. Their set-list includes classic and folk rock, blues, R&B and country tunes. “It’s all about having a good time with the music,” says their Facebook page.

The event is free and open to all ages. Audience members are invited to bring a sack lunch.

Future performances in the free winter/spring music series include:

· Feb. 6: Heavenly Harps with Lydia Olson, harpist

· March 5: Black Hawk Pipes and Drums of the Quad Cities

· April 2: Rock Island High School Choir, directed by Scott Voigt

All performances are from noon to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Library, and all are free and open to the public. The series concludes in April.

For more information, visit here or call 309-732-7323.