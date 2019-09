GALESBURG, IL — A Illinois law requires cosmetologists to take a domestic violence class for their license renewal. One of the classes are being taught at Academy of Shear Performance in Galesburg. Barb Kirchgessner, who co-own the school and is an instructor, says the bond between clients and their hair stylists is unique, which is why cosmetologists are ideal people to watch out for warning signs of domestic violence.

"Your clients tend to tell you things in confidentiality that they wouldn't tell their doctors and their family members," Kirchgessner said. "You become very close to a lot of your clients and they and they do share things with me in confidence hoping that I would not take things. So I think it's a good idea that cosmetologists are trained to look for warning signs and signals of domestic violence."